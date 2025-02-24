  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YCP MLAs Stage Walkout from Andhra Pradesh Assembly During Governor’s Address

YCP MLAs Stage Walkout from Andhra Pradesh Assembly During Governor’s Address
x
Highlights

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday during Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address.

Amaravati: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday during Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address. The opposition legislators raised slogans demanding recognition of their party as the main opposition and the protection of democracy before leaving the House.

As the Governor began his speech, the YSRCP members interrupted, urging the government to acknowledge their party’s status as the opposition. They briefly chanted slogans such as “Recognize the opposition” and “Protect democracy” before walking out of the session.

Despite the walkout, the Governor proceeded with his address as planned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick