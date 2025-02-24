Live
- Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths
- Praising Vijayan: Has Shashi Tharoor bitten off more than he can chew?
- Viraja Frills Womenswear Brand New Store Launch at Kukatpally by Mrs Mitalee Agrawal, Mrs India Telangana Crown winner 2025
- Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured
- Snapdragon’s AI PC Revolution: How Qualcomm is Bringing Next-Gen Computing to India via Croma Stores
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Amgen India Facility in Hyderabad
- Why Fruit Juice Might Not Be the Best Breakfast Choice
- Right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi at Global Investors Summit
- Detailed planning must to implement schemes
- Govt backs India Inc. bid to become major exporter of power equipment
Just In
YCP MLAs Stage Walkout from Andhra Pradesh Assembly During Governor’s Address
Highlights
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday during Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address.
Amaravati: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday during Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address. The opposition legislators raised slogans demanding recognition of their party as the main opposition and the protection of democracy before leaving the House.
As the Governor began his speech, the YSRCP members interrupted, urging the government to acknowledge their party’s status as the opposition. They briefly chanted slogans such as “Recognize the opposition” and “Protect democracy” before walking out of the session.
Despite the walkout, the Governor proceeded with his address as planned.
Next Story