Yogandhra’ campaign ends with massive public participation

Tirupati / Chittoor: The month-long yoga awareness campaign titled ‘Yogandhra’, organised to commemorate International Yoga Day (IYD), culminated on Saturday with grand celebrations across various parts of the erstwhile Chittoor district. The main events took place in Tirupati and Chittoor, led by District Collectors Dr S Venkateswar (Tirupati) and Sumit Kumar (Chittoor), along with Superintendents of Police V Harshavardhan Raju and VN Manikanta Chandolu respectively.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya and several other officials, including joint collectors Shubham Bansal (Tirupati) and G Vidyadhari (Chittoor), municipal leaders, and university heads, also actively participated in the events. Addressing the gatherings, dignitaries emphasised the significance of integrating yoga into everyday life rather than treating it as a one-time observance. They noted that yoga, when practised regularly, enhances both mental and physical resilience and should become a sustained lifestyle habit.

Speakers highlighted that yoga today has become a guiding force for the global community and urged everyone, especially the youth, to embrace it as part of their daily routine. “Practising yoga brings numerous benefits, including stress management and improved focus, which is particularly important for students. Youngsters should stay away from negative influences like ragging and drugs, and senior students must create a welcoming and supportive environment for newcomers in educational institutions,” they added.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar revealed that over 10 lakh people registered under Yogandhra-2025 in the district, with around 9 to 10 lakh individuals participating in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations conducted at 6,200 locations. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar reported that more than 5 lakh people took part in various events across the district.

In Tirupati, under the guidance of Art of Living master Kranti, participants engaged in yoga postures en masse. Similarly, in Chittoor district, yoga masters S Sreenivasulu Naidu and Babu Naidu led large-scale demonstrations.

Other dignitaries present included Chittoor Mayor Amuda, CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha, AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, and Tourism Regional Director R Ramana Prasad. Vice Chancellors Prof Ch Appa Rao, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof Ramana, along with Registrars Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Prof N Rajani, and Prof Bhaskarudu, were also in attendance. DROs G Narasimhulu (Tirupati) and K Mohan Kumar (Chittoor), as well as SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, took part in the celebrations.