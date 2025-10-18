Youth backbone of nation’s development: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu stated that youth are the backbone of India’s development and emphasised that their energy and intellectual capacity must benefit society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the district-level Youth Festival organised by STEP at QIS College of Engineering and Technology on Friday, the collector highlighted that society expects innovations and ideas from young people. He urged youth to move forward daily with fresh thoughts and positive perspectives. He noted that such festivals help youth showcase their talents and intelligence. He revealed plans to develop a district-specific app connecting local youth with national and international experts across various fields. STEP Chief Executive Officer P Srimannarayana explained that competitions are held in seven categories, with district-level winners advancing to state competitions. The college Principal, Dr Hanumantha Rao, expressed happiness in hosting events that uncover student talent alongside academic teaching. DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu noted such programmes help channel youth talent away from dangerous digital addiction and substance abuse. MEPMA PD Srihari emphasised that youth festivals improve communication skills and employment opportunities.