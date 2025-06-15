Youth urged to donate blood to build blood-secure society

Kadiri: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp was organised at the Government Area Hospital in Kadiri under the supervision of medical staff.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various youth and social organisations. Members from Akhil Bharatiya Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, Ram Charan Yuva Shakti State Team, Red Plus, Sri Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Seva Samithi, KEK Foundation, and the Friends2Support team voluntarily donated blood as part of the initiative.

Local MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, Revenue Divisional Officer VVN Sharma, DM&HO Firoza Begum, and the Municipal Commissioner attended as chief guests and appreciated the donors and organisers.

They presented certificates of appreciation to those who have donated blood multiple times through various voluntary organisations.

The MLA stated that youth should actively participate in blood donation to ensure a blood-shortage-free progressive society, and expressed hope that this message would inspire more youth to step forward.