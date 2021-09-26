YS Jagan alerts officials to be vigilant over Gulab cyclone, orders to take all kind of measures

The state government has been alerted in the wake of the Gulab cyclone warnings. The Disaster Management Department has alerted the north coastal Andhra District Collectors to take precautionary measures in the cyclone-affected areas. People are advised to be vigilant and take precautions. The SDRF and NDRF teams were ready in this order and control rooms have been set up in the village and ward secretariats to review the situation from time to time.



CM Jagan issued orders to the authorities in the wake of the storm and ordered them to take all kinds of measures. It is advised to be vigilant on the conditions after the storm. Meanwhile, the Gulab cyclone is expected to hit the coasts of north coastal Andhra and southern Odisha. The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam at midnight today. In the coastal areas, winds will be 70 to 90 km per hour.

A red alert was issued for north Coastal Andhra and Odisha. At the same time, there are huge indications for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the situation in the state in the wake of cyclone Gulab. He has promised full assistance to the state and wished everyone safety on this occasion.