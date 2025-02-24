  • Menu
YS Jagan Holds Meeting with MLAs and MLCs in Tadepalli

Highlights

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a crucial meeting with party MLAs and MLCs at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a crucial meeting with party MLAs and MLCs at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening the party’s position as the voice of the people and advancing its political strategies. Jagan provided guidance on the future course of action, focusing on key strategies to counter the ruling party and reinforce the party’s presence among the public.

The meeting comes at a time when YSRCP is looking to reorganize and strengthen its cadre to take on the government in the coming days.

