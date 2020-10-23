YS Jagan reviews on floods in East Godavari, directs officials to focus on permanent solution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed the recent floods across the East Godavari district and nquired about the flood situation, relief measures and damage caused by floods and heavy rains. Minister Kanna Babu briefed CM Jagan on the relief measures taken in the situation. The CM suggested the authorities to focus on a permanent solution along with immediate assistance and also sought a report from the authorities on a permanent solution in the flood-affected areas. The chief minister said that a special review will be conducted next week.

It is learnt that Minister Kanna Babu has already visited the flood affected areas in the district. The minister said that so far 40,000 hectares of paddy crop in East Godavari has been damaged due to floods. He said that they would look into the areas affected by the floods and find a permanent solution. Authorities were ordered to carry out burial work where the shells had fallen.

He said the floods had caused severe damage to crop fields in Peddapuram and Pithapuram constituencies and the condition of horticultural crops was severe. He promised to take care of the farmers who lost their crops. Food, drinking water and medical facilities were provided in the flooded areas, Kanna Babu said. The minister revealed that volunteers and secretariat staff are actively involved in the relief efforts.

On the overall, the incessant rains have wreaked havoc across the state submerging the crop in 1.07 lakh hectares. The government is planning to provide the relief package to the farmers across the state of Andhra Pradesh.