  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Takes Oath as MLA in Assembly, greets members

YS Jagan Takes Oath as MLA in Assembly, greets members
x
Highlights

The Chief of YSR Congress Party and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the assembly today and took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the presence of Speaker Butchaiah Chowdary.

The Chief of YSR Congress Party and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the assembly today and took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the presence of Speaker Butchaiah Chowdary.

In a surprising gesture, Jagan greeted the TDP MLAs before the proceedings began, showcasing a sense of respect and unity among the members of the house.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X