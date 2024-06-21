YS Jagan Takes Oath as MLA in Assembly, greets members

Live
The Chief of YSR Congress Party and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the assembly today and took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the presence of Speaker Butchaiah Chowdary.
In a surprising gesture, Jagan greeted the TDP MLAs before the proceedings began, showcasing a sense of respect and unity among the members of the house.
