YS Jagan thanks people for unprecedented victory in Municipal and corporation elections

With the unprecedented victory in the pending municipal and corporation elections held recently, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan has took to his Twitter handle and thanked all the sections of people for giving this massive victory in panchayat election, municipal and corporation elections. The chief minister has wrote that the grace of God and blessings of the people had fetched this massive victory.

He said that the people had given 97 marks out of 100 in municipal, corporation and city panchayats elections and thanked everyone right from youth to the elderly people for voting for the YSR Congress party. Earlier, YS Jagan has congratulated the MLA and ministers who worked hard for the party's victory.





దేవుడి దయ, ప్రజలందరి చల్లని దీవెనలు... ఇవే ఈ రోజు ఇంతటి ఘన విజయాన్ని అందించాయి. గ్రామంతో పాటు నగరం కూడా పనిచేస్తున్న ప్రభుత్వానికి అండగా నిలిచింది. మున్సిపాలిటీలు, కార్పొరేషన్లు, నగర పంచాయతీల్లో 100కు 97 మార్కులు వేసిన అవ్వాతాతలు, అక్కాచెల్లెళ్ళు, సోదరులందరికీ ధన్యవాదాలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 17, 2021





It is known that the YSRCP has swept the Nellore corporation election without leaving a single seat. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav lauded for this massive victory. Also the party has won Kuppam Municipality defeating TDP in Chandrababu baston for the first time. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the victory is achieved only with the public support.