YS Jagan to disburse third tranche of YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme in Ongole tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Ongole on Friday, the 22nd of this month to launch the third tranche of YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme. The Chief Minister's Office has finalized the details of Chief Minister YS Jagan's visit to the state-wide program.



According to the details released by the Chief Minister Additional PS K Nageswara Reddy, he will leave the Chief Minister's residence at Tadepalli at 9.30 am on the 22nd of this month and proceed by road to the helipad at Tadepalli and depart to Ongole by helicopter at 9.40 am. At 10.10 am, the helicopter arrives at the helipad set up at the ABM ground near the Ongole city railway station. An introductory program with local leaders and officials will be held at the ABM ground till 10.25 am. Later chief minister will reach meeting set up at PVR Municipal Boys High School at 10.40 am.



The Chief Minister will inspect the stalls set up by the DWACRA group members in the premises for ten minutes and arrive on stage at the PVR campus at 10.55pm. After lighting the torch flowers will be laid at the statue of the late leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Principal Secretaries of State Rural Development Departments will explain about the zero interest program and development programs in the district followed by an introductory program for zero interest beneficiaries belonging to DWACRA groups, describing their experiences. Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan will address the gathering from 11.45 am to 12.15 pm. After 12.15 pm, the CM will launch the third installment distribution program of YSR zero interest.



The YSR Sunna Vaddi for the fiscal year 2021–22 across the state will be credited directly to the bank accounts of DWACRA groups by virtually. From 12.25 to 12.30 SERP CEO Imtiaz will thank the Chief Minister, officials, members of the DWACRA Group and all those who made the event a success.

The chief minister later will reach the residence of Kandi Ravi Shankar, the owner of Ravi Priya Mall on Bandar Road in Kothapatnam Bus Stand Center at 12.30 pm. There he will bless the newlyweds coule family and proceed to the Chief Minister's residence in Tadepalli at 1.05 pm.