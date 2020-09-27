YS Jagan to launch YSR Jalakala scheme tomorrow, here are details of flagship program

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is ramping up welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh implementing 90 per cent of the poll promises has recently fulfilled yet another crucial promise. It is learnt that another key decision has been taken as part of the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme to support small scale farmers. In this backdrop, the government will reportedly launch YSR Jalakala scheme for excavation of free borewells as promised on free borewell scheme to farmers in Navaratna. To this end, the Chief Minister will launch the scheme from the camp office on the 28th of this month.

Farmers have to apply for this scheme through the village volunteers in their respective area and through online as well. Applications made by farmers are scrutinised by the VR0 at the village secretariat level. From there, the DWAMA Assistant Project Director sends the applications to a geologist in advance for a groundwater survey and later it will be given administrative approval for the application as soon as it is technically reviewed and approved by the Department of geology. However, before drilling the borehole, a hydro-geological and survey is carried out on the farmer's field following the laying of the bores. Following the permit, the contractor will drill boreholes at the site. The bills are paid to the contractor depending on the success rate of the boreholes.

As per the guidelines, a farmer should have a minimum of 2.5 acres and a maximum of 5 acres of land. Otherwise the farmers were given the opportunity to lay the borewells in collaboration with neighbours if they did not have much land. Moreover, no previous bore well construction should have been undertaken on that land. The government has specially prepared software for this scheme. The day on which the farmer drills the bore on the farm is also informed to the farmera through phone via SMS and volunteers. If the borewell fails in the first phase, it is possible to drill in the area specified by the expert geologist for the borewell second time.