YS Jagan writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to sort out water disputes between AP, Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He once again complained about the attitude of the Telangana government. The letter asked the center to intervene immediately over the disputes on Krishna river water.

"The Telangana government is illegally violating the operation protocol; KRMB scope to be notified immediately and directions should be given to the Department of Hydropower," said YS Jagan. Telangana is illegally pumping water to prevent the water level in Srisailam from rising. Due to this, Telangana is preventing the cultivation from Pothireddipadu.



He said that without giving any information to KRMB, Telangana is generating electricity in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichinthala, which will cause trouble to the Krishna Delta and Rayalaseema region. "To protect the interests of both states. Projects should be brought under the purview of CISF forces and bind the Telangana government immediately," YS,Jagan said. Directions should be given to the Central Department of Hydropower, "he said.

