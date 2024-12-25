YSRCP blamed for delay in bypass road completion

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chan-drasekhar along with the NHAI officials examined Vijayawada West Bypass Road works on Tuesday and reviewed progress. He gave suggestions to the NHAI officials. Speaking on the occasion, Pemmasani said construction of the Vijayawada West Bypass Road will be delayed by another year and a half due to the negligence of the YSRCP government.

In 2014, the TDP government obtained permission to construct an underpass every kilometre. However, the YSRCP government insisted on implementing the previous norms, which led NHAI officials to approve ten underpasses for the Vijayawada West Bypass.

In addition, he reviewed a proposal to build a flyover at the Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur City during a meeting with Roads and Buildings Department officials at his camp office.

He directed the officials to prepare proposals to obtain permission from the railways and other relevant departments. He emphasised the need for a proposal for a road under bridge (RUB) to be prepared as soon as possible, considering future traffic requirements. He in-structed the officials to ensure smooth traffic flow at the Guntur Medical College and Railway Station.