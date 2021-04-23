Top
YSRCP flays Chandrababu Naidu for creating chaos over Dhulipalla Narendra arrest

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah flayed TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for creating chaos over the arrest of Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar for alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy.

Addressing media at the party's central office here on Friday, the MLA said Narendra was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for indulging in corruption in Sangam Dairy and for diverting funds of cooperative dairy to his trust for personal use. He slammed Naidu and Nara Lokesh for supporting Narendra.

He said Chandrababu Naidu had destroyed cooperative dairies just to safeguard the interests of his family-owned Heritage. He alleged that Naidu used his office to shutdown Chittoor Dairy and handed over other dairies in Ongole, Krishna, Guntur and Vizag to TDP leaders for their personal interests. He questioned Naidu on his share in these dairies. He said Sangam Dairy was setup in 77 acres and they created fake certificates of this land and took a loan of Rs 116 crore, keeping this land as security. He dared Naidu to reveal his share in this scam. He said Narendra has transferred 10 acers of Sangam Cooperative Society's land to his trust and questioned how can he transfer without taking permission from the government.

Refuting allegations of TDP that the government is trying to make AMUL take over Sangam Dairy, the MLA said AMUL is worldwide recognised cooperative society and they came to Andhra Pradesh with an agreement that the profits would be shared among the farmers of the State.

