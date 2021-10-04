YSRCP has stronghold on Badvel constituency, will win with a huge majority, says Adimulapu Suresh

The YSR Congress party held a wide-ranging meeting on Monday on the Badvel by-election. Party candidate Dr. Sudha met the booth conveners in the constituency while party state secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, minister Adimulapu Suresh, YS Avinash Reddy, and party candidate Dr. Sudha were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said Badvel constituency is a stronghold of the YSR Congress Party and asked the people to support Dr. Subbaiah's wife Dr. Sudha in the by-elections similar to the 2019 elections.



He said that TDP, BJP, Jana Sena's agenda is the same who are mudslinging against the popular CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Elections are not new, we have won in panchayat and local bodies; government welfare programs are widely available to the people and are getting good response from the people," he said. We provide welfare schemes to all sections irrespective of castes, religions, and parties and are giving utmost priority to Dalits, Suresh added.

Meanwhile, MP YS Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan has given a ticket to Dr Sudha as the YSR Congress Party candidate in the by-elections. He said there is a need to inform the people about the welfare done by the government during the election campaign. Reddy said that past governments have ignored the Badvel people and the YSRCP government is developing the area by providing cultivation and drinking water at a cost of about Rs 300 crore. "We are going to divert water from Kundu river to Brahman Sagar through ditches and provide water to the farmers of Badvel area even in case of drought," Reddy added.



The MP said that the government is expanding the LSP canal to provide water to the Badvel pond and working with Rs. 130 crore for the development of Badvel Municipality. The government has sanctioned the long-pending Badvel Revenue Division and is working for the development of the Badvel constituency on a large scale and hence Century plywood industry is coming up with Rs 1,000 crore in the Industrial Corridor to Badvel to provide employment. "Everyone should work hard to increase the polling percentage and help Dr. Sudha to win by a huge majority, " said MP YS Avinash Reddy.