YSRCP leader brutally murdered in Chowluru of Sri Satya Sai district

Former YSRCP coordinator of Hindupuram constituency of Sri Sathyasai district Ramakrishna Reddy was brutally murdered. The unknown assailants hacked him to death with knives at his house in Chowluru village on Saturday night. According to the police and villagers, Ramakrishna Reddy came home by car at 9 pm after finishing work at his dhaba in Karnataka on Saturday night on the borders of AP.



While getting off the car at the house, three or four hoodlums, who were already wearing face masks, attacked with hunting knives at once chopping head, throat, hands and legs and ran away. Hearing the screams of Ramakrishna Reddy, the locals rushed to the spot. Ramakrishna Reddy, who was lying in front of the house, was rushed to the Hindupuram District Government Hospital in his car. The doctors confirmed that he had already died. On learning about the matter, Onetown CI Ismail and Rural CI GT Naidu are reaching the hospital and collecting details.

On hearing the news of Ramakrishna Reddy's murder, YSRCP leaders, activists and villagers reached the hospital in large numbers. Ramakrishna Reddy has worked for the YSRCP party in the constituency since its inception. He was a well-versed leader in Hindupuram Mandal. Relatives said that his wife and son are currently in Bangalore. Information about his death was given to them.

Police are collecting details from his mother, relatives and villagers. YSRCP leaders and ranks strongly condemned the killing of Ramakrishna Reddy. It is learned that four people were arrested in connection with murder.