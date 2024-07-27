YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohit Reddy arrested

Tirupati: In a significant development, YSRCP youth leader and former TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was arrested on Saturday evening at Bangalore airport. A police team from Tirupati detain him in Bangalore airport when he was going to board a flight to Dubai.

Police sources said Mohit Reddy was arrested in connection with the may 14th violent incident in Padmavati Mahila University where the strong room(EVMs)was located.

A group of people attacked TDP leader Pulivarthy Nani when he was going to inspect the strong room.

Sources also revealed that Mohit Reddy will be presented in the court after he was brought to Tirupati.

Mohit Reddy contested as YSRCP candidate for Chandragiri assembly while his father Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy a two term MLA and former government whip was very close to YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile sources said that Mohit Reddy was going to Dubai to attend a marriage of his classmate to whom he studied in London, and was scheduled to return on Monday .

It may be noted that already 34 people were arrested in connection with the may 14th incident and three Police officers were also suspended.

YSRCP sources also revealed that Mohit Reddy is to return on Monday after attending his classmate's marriage and scheduled to go to Shirdi along with party activists from Chandragiri on Tuesday.