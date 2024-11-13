YSRCP moves adjournment motion on electricity charges in AP legislative council

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) raised an adjournment motion in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, seeking a resolution for a detailed discussion on the rising electricity charges in the state.

The party argued that the increasing power tariffs have placed a significant financial burden on the people of Andhra Pradesh and called for an immediate debate to address the issue.

It remains to be seen whether the discussion on electricity charges, which has become a key point of contention would be taken up.