YSRCP to intensify signature campaign

Vijayawada: A meeting of the NTR district YSRCP coordinators was held under the leadership of District President Devineni Avinash at the district office here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the party’s ‘one-crore signature campaign’ initiated by the YSRCP leadership against the proposed privatisation of medical colleges.

Addressing the gathering, Avinash said that as per the directions of YSRCP President YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the party would intensify the ongoing signature campaign. He instructed that each Assembly constituency must complete 60,000 signatures at the earliest to contribute to the statewide target.

He further urged party leaders to accelerate the formation of Mandal Affiliated Committees, Village Committees, Village Affiliated Committees, and Division Committees across the district. Avinash called for organised protest programmes in the coming days to highlight the issues affecting the public. MLCs Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Md Ruhulla, Vijayawada West In-charge Velampalli Srinivas, Central In-charge Malladi Vishnu, Tiruvuru In-charge Nallagatla Swamy Das, Jaggaiahpet In-charge Tanneeru Nageswara Rao, senior leader Kadiyala Buchchi Babu, youth leader Jogi Rajeev, and others participated in the meeting.