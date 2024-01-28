  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Visakha West coordinator Adari Anand Kumar contributes to Ambedkar Statue

YSRCP Visakha West coordinator Adari Anand Kumar contributes to Ambedkar Statue
x
Highlights

The YSRCP Visakhapatnam West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, has pledged to install a new statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the 92nd Ward SC BC Colony.

The YSRCP Visakhapatnam West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, has pledged to install a new statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the 92nd Ward SC BC Colony. The previous statue of Dr. Ambedkar was replaced with the new one. Adari Anand Kumar spent Rs. 60,000 from his own funds to set up the new statue.

Three members of the GVMC Co Options, namely Behara Bhaskara Rao, Gunishetti Srinivasa Rao, and Gorli Appalaswamy Naidu, inspected the existing statue. The local leaders praised Mr. Adari Anand Kumar for his immediate response and commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Several YSRCP leaders, activists, and fans participated in the event.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X