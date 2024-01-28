Live
YSRCP Visakha West coordinator Adari Anand Kumar contributes to Ambedkar Statue
The YSRCP Visakhapatnam West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, has pledged to install a new statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the 92nd Ward SC BC Colony. The previous statue of Dr. Ambedkar was replaced with the new one. Adari Anand Kumar spent Rs. 60,000 from his own funds to set up the new statue.
Three members of the GVMC Co Options, namely Behara Bhaskara Rao, Gunishetti Srinivasa Rao, and Gorli Appalaswamy Naidu, inspected the existing statue. The local leaders praised Mr. Adari Anand Kumar for his immediate response and commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Several YSRCP leaders, activists, and fans participated in the event.
