YSRCP youth wing protests against privatisation of medical colleges
Anantapur: TheYSRCP youth wing has accused the State government of conspiring to deny poor students access to medical education by privatising government medical colleges.
On Friday, the YSRCP youth and student wings organised a massive “Chalo Medical College” protest at the under-construction medical college building in Penukonda. The rally began from A-1 Convention Centre, Rudrampeta Bypass, where YSRCP State youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja, Anantapur District President Anantha Venkataramireddy, former MLAs Visweswar Reddy and Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy flagged off the convoy.
Led by Anantapur District youth wing president Sake Chandrasekhar, large numbers of youth leaders and activists joined the protest.
At the site, YSRCP Sri Sathya Sai District President Ushashree Charan, Youth Wing District President Sudhir Reddy, coordinators Talari Rangaiah, Deepika, Lakkappa, and Makbul raised slogans against the government.
Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekhar criticized the ruling coalition, alleging that even after 15 months in power, it had failed to deliver on its promises. He recalled that under former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, education and healthcare were given top priority, with foundation stones laid for 17 medical colleges, of which five had already begun operations.