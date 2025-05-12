Mahindra to Launch New SUVs and EVs by 2030

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to release 7 new petrol/diesel SUVs and 5 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. The company will launch new versions of the Thar and XUV700 in 2026. Mahindra is expanding its range of cars to include both traditional SUVs and new electric models to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly cars.

