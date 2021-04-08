New Town, Kolkata Gets New App Based e-bikes

On 7th April, app based e-bikes were launched in New Town, Kolkata, the new launch would help improve the last mile connectivity in those areas wherein finding public transportation becomes a challenge during the afternoon as well as night.

This town already has app-based cycle sharing system and it has gained much popularity and the new addition of app based e-bikes would bring to cheer for those, who wish to have better last mile connectivity in areas where there is no easy access to transportation facilities.

The New Town, Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) official has stated, about 100 new battery powered bikes have landed in New Town, these can be picked up from nearing to 20 different docking stations by the commuters. These docking stations are same from where you can book pedal powered bikes.

These e-bikes in a single charge, it can run upto 60km, they are powered by a small electric motor. At each docking station, there would be a technician, who would be ready to change the batteries once the bike displays the low battery sign on the display unit.

For extra stability as well as control, the alloy wheel has been fitted and tyres need minimum amount of maintenance with regards to filling up the air, to negotiate the roads & lanes during the night time, the bikes are fitted with small LED headlights.

The rider's in order to carry their bags and other things, a basket has been fitted in the front and it has rear brake light.

The representatives of New Town, Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) as well as senior officials from Hidco, which builds infrastructure in the township, were present on Wednesday at dock station near New Town Smart Street, were e-bikes were made operational for the first time. The commuters can also hire these e-bikes from varied other dock stations, where pedal powered bikes can be booked.

The NKDA has made successful partnership with Chattered Bike, an Ahmedabad based company to launch the e-bike services, and this is the same company, which also operates app-based cycle sharing system in the town.

This business model, lends the idea from app based bicycle sharing services, which are operational in pedal friendly cities such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Paris.

A New Town user has stated that he has already downloaded Chartered Bike, mobile app on his smartphone. Rs.100 registration charge is levied which can also be redeemed.

To unlock an e-bike, the individual is required to scan the QR code on the fender. If an individual wants to make a stop, they have to click on parking option on the app.

At the end of the ride, the rider needs to choose the "end ride" option, after which the payment can be made using any of the mobile wallets as well as the debit or credit cards. These bikes must also be returned at any of the docking yards, where the pedal bikes are booked.

For the first half an hour, they need to pay only Rs.5, this is an introductory offer and after half hour for every minute they would be charged 0.50 paise.

Debashis Sen, NKDA Chairman has stated, above 300 battery powered cycles are on their way. He further added, we wish to have more such non polluting models of last mile connectivity options for transport in the New Town. These bikes would be available 24 hours, these bikes will help office goers reach in time to their office and residents can go to market in less time and even those who stay nearby docking stations, they can reach their homes faster.