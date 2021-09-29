  • Menu
Upcoming bikes for the month of October 2021

Upcoming bikes for the month of October 2021
Upcoming bikes for the month of October 2021

Highlights

October month in India is festive season, Many bike enthusiasts love to buy new ones or exchange their old bikes and gift themselves new bikes.

In the month of October more than 35 bikes are about to launch, their price range is between Rs. 76,000 to Rs. 15 lacs.


S.No Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 TVS Apache RTR 310 Rs1.99 Lakh* Oct, 2021
2 TVS Jupiter 125 Rs76,000* Oct, 2021
3 Hero Xtreme 160S Rs1.08 Lakh* Oct, 2021
4 Honda Forza 350 Rs3 Lakh* Oct, 2021
5 BMW F 750 GS Rs12.25 Lakh Oct, 2021
6 KTM 890 Adventure Rs11.50 - 12.50 Lakh Oct, 2021
7 Benelli 302R Rs3.60 Lakh* Oct, 2021
8 BMW F 850 GS Rs13.25 Lakh* Oct, 2021
9 Ducati Multistrada 950 Rs12.84 - 14.10 Lakh Oct, 2021
10 Hero Maestro electr Rs1 Lakh* Oct, 2021
11 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rs1.70 Lakh* Oct, 2021
12 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Rs3 Lakh* Oct, 2021
13 Hero Electric Scooter Rs80,000* Oct, 2021
14 Benelli Leoncino 250 Rs2.50 Lakh* Oct, 2021
15 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rs13 - 15 Lakh Oct, 2021
16 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Rs11.50 Lakh Oct, 2021
17 Royal Enfield Roadster 650 Rs3.50 Lakh* Oct, 2021
18 Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price to be anounced Oct, 2021
19 Tunwal Mini Lithino 48V Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
20 Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
21 Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0 Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
22 Tunwal Sport 63 60V Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
23 Tunwal Strom ZX Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
24 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
25 Honda Rebel 1100 Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
26 Aftek Zontes Price to be announced* Oct, 2021
27 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Rs4.99 Lakh* Oct, 2021
28 Aftek Zontes Rs1.20 Lakh* Oct, 2021
29 Benelli TNT 300 Rs. Rs3.50 Lakh* Oct, 2021
30 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Rs2.80 Lakh* Oct, 2021
31 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Rs.12 lakh* Oct, 2021
32 Suzuki Intruder 250 Rs 1.80 lakh Oct, 2021
33 CFMoto 300SR Rs2.49 Lakh Oct, 2021
34 Yamaha MT-07 Rs7.50 Lakh* Oct, 2021
35 Benelli 302 S Rs3.30 Lakh* Oct, 2021

