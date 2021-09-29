Upcoming bikes for the month of October 2021
Highlights
October month in India is festive season, Many bike enthusiasts love to buy new ones or exchange their old bikes and gift themselves new bikes.
In the month of October more than 35 bikes are about to launch, their price range is between Rs. 76,000 to Rs. 15 lacs.
|S.No
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs1.99 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|2
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Rs76,000*
|Oct, 2021
|3
|Hero Xtreme 160S
|Rs1.08 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|4
|Honda Forza 350
|Rs3 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|5
|BMW F 750 GS
|Rs12.25 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|6
|KTM 890 Adventure
|Rs11.50 - 12.50 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|7
|Benelli 302R
|Rs3.60 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|8
|BMW F 850 GS
|Rs13.25 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|9
|Ducati Multistrada 950
|Rs12.84 - 14.10 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|10
|Hero Maestro electr
|Rs1 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|11
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs1.70 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|12
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Rs3 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|13
|Hero Electric Scooter
|Rs80,000*
|Oct, 2021
|14
|Benelli Leoncino 250
|Rs2.50 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|15
|Ducati Hypermotard 950
|Rs13 - 15 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|16
|2021 Yamaha MT-09
|Rs11.50 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|17
|Royal Enfield Roadster 650
|Rs3.50 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|18
|Tunwal Elektrika 60
|Price to be anounced
|Oct, 2021
|19
|Tunwal Mini Lithino 48V
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|20
|Tunwal Sport 63 48V
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|21
|Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|22
|Tunwal Sport 63 60V
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|23
|Tunwal Strom ZX
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|24
|Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|25
|Honda Rebel 1100
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|26
|Aftek Zontes
|Price to be announced*
|Oct, 2021
|27
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Rs4.99 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|28
|Aftek Zontes
|Rs1.20 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|29
|Benelli TNT 300
|Rs. Rs3.50 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|30
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
|Rs2.80 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|31
|Suzuki GSX-S1000
|Rs.12 lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|32
|Suzuki Intruder 250
|Rs 1.80 lakh
|Oct, 2021
|33
|CFMoto 300SR
|Rs2.49 Lakh
|Oct, 2021
|34
|Yamaha MT-07
|Rs7.50 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
|35
|Benelli 302 S
|Rs3.30 Lakh*
|Oct, 2021
