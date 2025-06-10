Bangalore Metro Ads on Trains Spark Passenger Concerns Over Visibility and Safety

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started putting advertisements on its metro trains.

BMRCL signed two long-term contracts to give exclusive ad rights on its two main metro lines.

Mudra Ventures will manage ads on the Purple Line, and Lokesh Outdoor will handle the Green Line.

Both contracts last for seven years and are expected to earn at least ₹25 crore every year.

Officials say this is part of BMRCL’s plan to earn more money besides ticket sales.

Earlier this year, metro fares went up by as much as 71%, which upset many commuters.

Now, the ads on trains have caused new complaints.

Passengers say the ads cover the train windows, blocking outside views.

They also worry this could affect safety by reducing visibility inside the trains.











