Bengaluru Footpath Hole Puts 3,000 Students at Risk, Sparks Public Safety Concerns

A Bengaluru resident pointed out a large hole on a footpath near a school in Whitefield, saying it puts over 3,000 students at risk. The resident shared pictures of the hole on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a long-standing problem that hasn’t been fixed by the BBMP or the school.

The part about the "cable" refers to an explanation from some people on X (formerly Twitter) who speculated that the hole might have been caused by a cable operator.

They suggested that a cable was coming from a drain, crossing over the footpath, and attached to a tree, which could have led to the hole.

This was just a theory shared by some users to explain the cause of the issue. This post has sparked a bigger discussion about Bengaluru's infrastructure and safety.