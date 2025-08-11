Live
- Former YSRCP MLA faces heat for making political comments at Tirumala
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi
- War 2’ Advance Bookings Open in India, Earn Over ₹2 Crore on Day One Despite Limited Telugu Screenings
- Inter student found dead under suspicious circumstances
- Jeevakona gets police outpost to rein in rising illegal activities
- India Gears Up for 79th Independence Day Celebrations with Pride and Honour
- Sharmila holds meeting with APCC working presidents
- Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to See Showers Today
- The iPhone 17 series will likely debut with a more expensive cost due to the cost of components and feature upgrade.
- Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Opens Aug 11: Route, Stations, Timings, Fare
Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line Launches Today – Route Map, Timings, and Key Information
Bengaluru Yellow Line will start operation from Monday from 16 stations connecting major areas of the city.
Bengaluru metro latest news: Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the yellow metro line will open its doors for passengers on Monday. Linking RV Road to Bommasandra across 16 stations, the metro will make commuting easy for the citizens of Bengaluru. Train Bangalore metro opening 2025 will start on Monday, August 11, at 5 am onwards.
Route length and stations
Flagged off on Sunday, Bengaluru Metro yellow line has a route length of more than 19 km, and links RV Road in south Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the city’s industrial area, at a distance of 18.7 km. The yellow metro line has a total of 16 stations across the span with three interchange stations including at RV Road, Jayadeva and Central Silk Board. While the interchange at RV will allow commuters to get to the Green line, the interchange at Jayadeva and Central Silk Board will link the metro with Pink and Blue lines to be built in the future.
On completion of this latest addition of the yellow line, Namma Metro yellow line update operational length will be 96 km+, making the Bengaluru Metro service the second largest after Delhi.
Bangalore metro timings and fare
Initially, three trains will be put into operation, running daily from 5: 00 am to 11:00 pm, in a move to serve the thousands of commuters traveling during the time. It will also run at an interval of every 25 minutes, which will be reduced further to 10 minutes in the coming future.
Fare for this new line metro will be as per the general Bengaluru Metro ticket prices which range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 90 for one-way tickets.
Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, Bangalore Metro latest news, Yellow Line metro opening 2025, Namma Metro yellow line update, RV Road to Bommasandra metro, Bengaluru metro 96 km, Central Silk Board metro station, Jayadeva metro interchange, Bangalore metro timings, Bangalore metro fare, Bangalore metro route 2025, Electronics City metro, Hosa Road metro station, Bangalore metro new line, Bangalore metro map 2025, Bengaluru public transport update, PM Modi metro inauguration, Bangalore traffic decongestion, Bangalore metro expansion, Namma Metro Yellow Line stationsThe metro will connect important areas of the city, such as RV Road, Jayadeva, Central Silk Board, Hosa Road and Electronics City. This will help decongest traffic and link office areas to various parts of Bengaluru.