Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line Launches Today – Route Map, Timings, and Key Information

Bengaluru metro latest news: Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the yellow metro line will open its doors for passengers on Monday. Linking RV Road to Bommasandra across 16 stations, the metro will make commuting easy for the citizens of Bengaluru. Train Bangalore metro opening 2025 will start on Monday, August 11, at 5 am onwards.

Route length and stations

Flagged off on Sunday, Bengaluru Metro yellow line has a route length of more than 19 km, and links RV Road in south Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the city’s industrial area, at a distance of 18.7 km. The yellow metro line has a total of 16 stations across the span with three interchange stations including at RV Road, Jayadeva and Central Silk Board. While the interchange at RV will allow commuters to get to the Green line, the interchange at Jayadeva and Central Silk Board will link the metro with Pink and Blue lines to be built in the future.

On completion of this latest addition of the yellow line, Namma Metro yellow line update operational length will be 96 km+, making the Bengaluru Metro service the second largest after Delhi.

Bangalore metro timings and fare

Initially, three trains will be put into operation, running daily from 5: 00 am to 11:00 pm, in a move to serve the thousands of commuters traveling during the time. It will also run at an interval of every 25 minutes, which will be reduced further to 10 minutes in the coming future.

Fare for this new line metro will be as per the general Bengaluru Metro ticket prices which range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 90 for one-way tickets.

