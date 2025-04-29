Live
Bengaluru Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving and Speeding in Special Drive
Bengaluru Traffic Police caught hundreds of drunk and speeding drivers in a major city-wide check. Over 43,000 vehicles were inspected, and fines were issued as part of ongoing efforts to reduce accidents and improve road safety.
Last week, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) carried out a special drive to catch traffic rule violators.
They checked over 43,000 vehicles and booked:
- 668 people for drunk driving
- 185 people for speeding
- Collected a total fine of ₹1,89,000
Ongoing Problem with Drunk Driving
In 2024, Bengaluru recorded 23,620 drunk driving cases, with the highest in September (4,284 cases). Since then, police have been doing weekly checks from Thursday to Sunday to catch drunk drivers.
By March 2025, there were already 9,866 cases this year, averaging 110 cases per day. In March alone, there were 3,467 cases.
Some key areas with high numbers of cases:
JB Nagar (covers Indiranagar, Domlur, etc.): 819 cases
HSR Layout, Madiwala, Bellandur, Adugodi, and Mico Layout: Each had between 300–385 cases
Why So Many Cases in South-East Bengaluru?
Police say this part of the city has:
- Many pubs, bars, and liquor stores
- Lots of colleges and offices
- A busy nightlife, which attracts even people from nearby states like Tamil Nad
Fewer Self-Crashes After Strict Checks
A traffic police officer from Madiwala said that stricter and more frequent checks have led to a drop in self-crashes caused by drunk driving.
Speeding Still a Major Issue
As of March 2025, the police also caught 6,878 people for speeding. The top location for speeding was:
Kempegowda International Airport Elevated Road (Devanahalli area) – 1,848 cases
Other busy roads where speeding was common:
- Mysuru Road
- NICE Road
- Hosur Road
These roads are long, open, and often used at night, which makes drivers go faster than they should.