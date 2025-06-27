Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year

Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that Bengaluru police found 4,000 kg of ganja and other drugs worth Rs 45 crore in one year.

He spoke at a program called ‘Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs’ at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This program was for the International Day against Drugs.

Parameshwara said more than 200 foreign drug sellers were sent back to their countries. Police are working with a special office to stop foreign drug sellers.

The police are teaching students about the bad effects of drugs. They visit schools and colleges every month. All colleges must make groups to stop drugs.

More than 650,000 students in Karnataka learned about drugs from the police. At the event, 50,000 students from 500 colleges joined online and promised not to use drugs.

Top police officers like State Police Chief MA Saleem and Bengaluru City Police Chief Seemant Kumar Singh were at the event.