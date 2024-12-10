Bengaluru Tech Professional's Tragic Suicide: Allegations of Harassment, Financial Strain

A tech professional took his own life in Bengaluru by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. He left behind a lengthy suicide note, spanning nearly 24 pages, in which he expressed a desire for justice. He also displayed placards listing the reasons for his suicide before ending his life. Questions arise about who may have driven this educated individual, who held a good job, to such a tragic decision.

On December 10, 34-year-old Subhash, originally from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in Bengaluru. The police have uncovered shocking details during their investigation of his case.

Subhash had been living apart from his wife for some time due to ongoing disagreements, which led them to court. The court mandated that he pay his wife a monthly sum of 40,000. This arrangement was a source of stress for him, as he consistently made this payment. On the day he took his life, Subhash hanged himself at his residence in Bengaluru, having written a detailed note beforehand.

Authorities report that in his suicide note, Subhash claimed that his wife and her family were harassing him and demanding more money despite his existing support.

A video of Subhash speaking before his death has circulated on social media, where he stated that his earnings were being used against him. "The money I provide is being used to strengthen my enemies, including the police and lawyers who are harassing my family," he claimed.

As part of the ongoing investigation into Subhash's death, police have filed a case against his wife and her relatives.