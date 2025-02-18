BESCOM : Power Outages in These Areas on February 18 in Bengaluru

Residents in several areas of Bengaluru will experience power outages on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This is due to emergency maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Telecom station, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

While BESCOM hasn't provided a full list of affected areas, here are some neighborhoods likely to experience power disruptions:

Affected Areas:

Hosahalli Main Road

Arfat Nagar

Padarayanapura (East and West)

Devaraj Aras Nagar

Sujata Tent

JJR Nagar

Harige Hospital

Sangam Circle

Oblesh Colony

VS Garden

Rayapur

Binny Pete

Gopalan Mall

Mysore Road (1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross)

Momimpur

Janatha Colony

Shamana Garden

Ranganath Colony

Park West Apartments

Anjanappa Garden

Doreswamy Nagar

Flower Garden

New Police Quarters

SD Math

Cottonpet

Akkipet

Balaji Complex

Manarthi Pet

Sultan Pet

Nalbandwadi (opposite Chikkapet Metro Station)

Police Road

Telecom Layout

Ambedkar Layout

Leprosy Hospital

Nagamma Nagar

Cheluvappa Garden

SBI Quarters

Gopalan Apartment

Mariyappana Palya

KP Agrahara

Bhuvanangeshwari Math

ETA Apartment

Arogya Bhavan

Prestige Woods Apartment

Hampinagar

Vijayanagar

Indiranagar

Important Notes:

Power will be out from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

BESCOM urges residents to make arrangements to reduce inconvenience during this time.

It's recommended to charge devices in advance, plan essential tasks accordingly, and avoid using lifts during the outage.

A BESCOM spokesperson stated, “We understand the disruption this may cause, but this maintenance is crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable power supply in the future.”

For any last-minute updates or changes, residents are encouraged to follow BESCOM’s official communication channels.