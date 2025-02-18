  • Menu
BESCOM : Power Outages in These Areas on February 18 in Bengaluru

Highlights

BESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage on February 18, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM due to maintenance at the 66/11 KV Telecom station.

Residents in several areas of Bengaluru will experience power outages on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This is due to emergency maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Telecom station, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

While BESCOM hasn't provided a full list of affected areas, here are some neighborhoods likely to experience power disruptions:

Affected Areas:

  • Hosahalli Main Road
  • Arfat Nagar
  • Padarayanapura (East and West)
  • Devaraj Aras Nagar
  • Sujata Tent
  • JJR Nagar
  • Harige Hospital
  • Sangam Circle
  • Oblesh Colony
  • VS Garden
  • Rayapur
  • Binny Pete
  • Gopalan Mall
  • Mysore Road (1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross)
  • Momimpur
  • Janatha Colony
  • Shamana Garden
  • Ranganath Colony
  • Park West Apartments
  • Anjanappa Garden
  • Doreswamy Nagar
  • Flower Garden
  • New Police Quarters
  • SD Math
  • Cottonpet
  • Akkipet
  • Balaji Complex
  • Manarthi Pet
  • Sultan Pet
  • Nalbandwadi (opposite Chikkapet Metro Station)
  • Police Road
  • Telecom Layout
  • Ambedkar Layout
  • Leprosy Hospital
  • Nagamma Nagar
  • Cheluvappa Garden
  • SBI Quarters
  • Gopalan Apartment
  • Mariyappana Palya
  • KP Agrahara
  • Bhuvanangeshwari Math
  • ETA Apartment
  • Arogya Bhavan
  • Prestige Woods Apartment
  • Hampinagar
  • Vijayanagar
  • Indiranagar

Important Notes:

  • Power will be out from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • BESCOM urges residents to make arrangements to reduce inconvenience during this time.
  • It's recommended to charge devices in advance, plan essential tasks accordingly, and avoid using lifts during the outage.

A BESCOM spokesperson stated, “We understand the disruption this may cause, but this maintenance is crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable power supply in the future.”

For any last-minute updates or changes, residents are encouraged to follow BESCOM’s official communication channels.

