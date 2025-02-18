Live
BESCOM : Power Outages in These Areas on February 18 in Bengaluru
Highlights
BESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage on February 18, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM due to maintenance at the 66/11 KV Telecom station.
Residents in several areas of Bengaluru will experience power outages on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This is due to emergency maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Telecom station, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).
While BESCOM hasn't provided a full list of affected areas, here are some neighborhoods likely to experience power disruptions:
Affected Areas:
- Hosahalli Main Road
- Arfat Nagar
- Padarayanapura (East and West)
- Devaraj Aras Nagar
- Sujata Tent
- JJR Nagar
- Harige Hospital
- Sangam Circle
- Oblesh Colony
- VS Garden
- Rayapur
- Binny Pete
- Gopalan Mall
- Mysore Road (1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross)
- Momimpur
- Janatha Colony
- Shamana Garden
- Ranganath Colony
- Park West Apartments
- Anjanappa Garden
- Doreswamy Nagar
- Flower Garden
- New Police Quarters
- SD Math
- Cottonpet
- Akkipet
- Balaji Complex
- Manarthi Pet
- Sultan Pet
- Nalbandwadi (opposite Chikkapet Metro Station)
- Police Road
- Telecom Layout
- Ambedkar Layout
- Leprosy Hospital
- Nagamma Nagar
- Cheluvappa Garden
- SBI Quarters
- Gopalan Apartment
- Mariyappana Palya
- KP Agrahara
- Bhuvanangeshwari Math
- ETA Apartment
- Arogya Bhavan
- Prestige Woods Apartment
- Hampinagar
- Vijayanagar
- Indiranagar
Important Notes:
- Power will be out from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- BESCOM urges residents to make arrangements to reduce inconvenience during this time.
- It's recommended to charge devices in advance, plan essential tasks accordingly, and avoid using lifts during the outage.
A BESCOM spokesperson stated, “We understand the disruption this may cause, but this maintenance is crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable power supply in the future.”
For any last-minute updates or changes, residents are encouraged to follow BESCOM’s official communication channels.
