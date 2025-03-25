DK Shivakumar Announces AI-Driven Khata Document Delivery and Illegal Construction Detection by BBMP

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline the delivery of draft khata documents to citizens' doorsteps and detect illegal constructions in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar mentioned that the home delivery of khata documents would begin in April, as the BBMP has already digitized all property records. This initiative is expected to raise awareness about the e-khata program, with consultations with MLAs planned for further implementation.

He also addressed the growing issue of unauthorized constructions, noting that many property owners have illegally built additional floors without approval and avoided paying proportionate taxes. AI will be used to identify and measure these illegal structures, which have been challenging for BBMP to address despite repeated complaints.

Pushcarts for Street Vendors

To combat footpath encroachments, Shivakumar directed the BBMP to set up permanent structures for street vendors. However, instead of permanent roadside shops, the civic body will provide mobile pushcarts. There are no provisions for street vendors to build permanent structures, as reinforced by multiple court orders. A survey of about 27,000 vendors is currently underway, and the BBMP has already received 3,778 applications for free pushcarts.

Housing Scheme Support

The BBMP is also expected to increase the allocation for the 'Onti Mane' scheme, which provides financial aid for housing construction for the underprivileged. Several MLAs have requested additional funds for this initiative, and BBMP officers will prepare the budget with full autonomy.

BJP MLAs Skip Budget Meeting

Most BJP MLAs from Bengaluru, except for Yeshwantpur MLA ST Somashekar, who is close to Congress leaders, did not attend the budget meeting called by Shivakumar. The BJP leaders were reportedly unhappy with the suspension of their fellow House members, a decision made by the Speaker. The meeting was scheduled after consulting BJP leaders CN Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka.

BBMP Elections Await Governor’s Approval

Regarding the BBMP elections, Shivakumar confirmed that they would be held once Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approves the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, recently passed by the Karnataka Legislature.