Food department trains its eyes on Golgappa, ban likely

Bengaluru : The Food department, which has taken a strict stance on food quality in Karnataka, has already banned the use of artificial colours and chemicals in Gobi Manchurian. Similarly, food testing kits have been placed in public places and malls to combat poor quality food. Now popular food Golgappa is also facing a ban. This is likely to come as a shock to Golgappa lovers.

The food department is keeping an eagle eye on Golgappa puri manufacturing units as there have been many complaints about the quality of Golgappa. The food testing operation has been continued by the food department and Golgappa is also being tested.

Golgappa samples are being collected randomly in Bangalore and are being tested. Not only Bangalore, more than 200 Golgappa samples have been collected across Karnataka and are being tested.

How is the puri used for Golgappa prepared? What ingredients are added to it? The food department has come forward to know what effect this will have on health. The food department has raided Golgappa manufacturing units for the past two days. The collected samples have been sent to the laboratory and the report will be available in a few days.

It has been alleged that urea, fertilizer and Harpic are being used to increase the taste of Golgappa. Similar allegations have been heard in other states. Following this, the Karnataka Food and Quality Department has woken up and taken action.

After installing “Rapid Food Testing Kits” in public places to ensure food quality and safety, the Food Department has also started operations against Golgappa.