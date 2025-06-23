Namma Metro Pink Line Set for Partial Opening in 2026 as BEML Speeds Up Train Supply

Namma Metro's Pink Line is expected to open partly by early 2026. This progress comes as BEML Ltd, a defence company based in Bengaluru, is making 20 driverless trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). Work on the trains is going well, and half of the first train is already complete.

BEML is also increasing its train-making capacity. It has started a new production line at its Bengaluru plant and is building a new factory in Bhopal. This Bhopal plant will focus on metro and rail coaches and is expected to double the company's manufacturing strength once it starts working.

The elevated section of the Pink Line, which runs 7.5 km from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, is ready. BMRCL hopes to open this part by March 2026 if it receives enough trains. However, the underground stretch between Dairy Circle and Nagawara (13.76 km) is still under construction. Officials say delays in getting trains have also held up other lines, like the Yellow Line.

BEML has a contract to supply 318 metro coaches to Namma Metro. Out of these, 96 are for the Pink Line and 222 are for the Blue Line (from Silk Board to the airport). All coaches will have CBTC, a modern system that allows trains to run without a driver every 90 seconds. But BMRCL staff say there are delays in receiving key parts from Japan, which could slow down delivery. Only 8–9 trainsets might arrive by the end of this financial year.

Once the first train arrives, BMRCL will begin testing, possibly by October. Officials believe that if parts and designs are finalised, BEML can then produce 2–3 trains per month. The company has also planned to invest over ₹200 crore in its rail business in FY26. It expects strong growth in the future with the help of better infrastructure and more orders.



