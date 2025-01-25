Namma Metro to Operate from 6 AM this Sunday for Republic Day Events

  • Menu
Namma Metro will start early at 6 AM this Sunday, Republic Day, to accommodate increased traffic for the Republic Day flower show and special events. Additional trips on Green and Purple lines will also be available.

This Sunday, in celebration of Republic Day, Namma Metro will begin its services at 6 am, one hour earlier than usual. The service will start from all four terminal stations and Majestic.

To help more people get to the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh and the special event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), 20 extra trips will be added on both the Green and Purple lines.

If you're traveling to Lalbagh metro station, paper tickets will be available for Rs 30 (cash only) between 10 am and 8 pm.

These tickets can be used for travel from Lalbagh to any metro station on the same day. However, no tokens will be sold at Lalbagh station during this time. You can still use tokens, smartcards, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), or QR tickets to travel to Lalbagh.

Make sure you’re ready for the early start and extra trips as Namma Metro makes it easier for you to attend Republic Day events.

