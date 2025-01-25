Live
- Apple Strengthens AI Team and Plans Siri Enhancements
- JPNCE Chairman Hails Government's Decision to Rename PRRLI After S Jaipal Reddy
- Nicktoons Motu and Patlu Join the Border Security Force to Celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border
- Vijayawada Prepares to Celebrate Republic Day with Grandeur Tomorrow
- Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, launches a Multidisciplinary Centre for Foot & Ankle Care!
- National Voters’ Day 2025: Inspiring Slogans and Images to Celebrate Democracy
- Garena Free Fire MAX: Improved Battle Royale Experience
- Hit-and-Run Incident Near Basavatarakam Hospital: One Dead, Two Injured
- Chowrangee presents Raag-o-Rang
- Jaywant Naidu’s Tribute to 75 Years of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Unique Instrumental Album
Just In
Namma Metro to Operate from 6 AM this Sunday for Republic Day Events
Namma Metro will start early at 6 AM this Sunday, Republic Day, to accommodate increased traffic for the Republic Day flower show and special events. Additional trips on Green and Purple lines will also be available.
This Sunday, in celebration of Republic Day, Namma Metro will begin its services at 6 am, one hour earlier than usual. The service will start from all four terminal stations and Majestic.
To help more people get to the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh and the special event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), 20 extra trips will be added on both the Green and Purple lines.
If you're traveling to Lalbagh metro station, paper tickets will be available for Rs 30 (cash only) between 10 am and 8 pm.
These tickets can be used for travel from Lalbagh to any metro station on the same day. However, no tokens will be sold at Lalbagh station during this time. You can still use tokens, smartcards, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), or QR tickets to travel to Lalbagh.
Make sure you’re ready for the early start and extra trips as Namma Metro makes it easier for you to attend Republic Day events.