Narrow escape for kids as nursery school building collapses few hours before classes begin in B’luru

Bengaluru : A major tragedy was averted after the building of a nursery school run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru, collapsed before classes began on Monday. As many as 90 children were enrolled in this English medium nursery school, located on Cooks Road near Shivajinagar locality.

Every day, 70-80 nursery children attend school, and if the building had collapsed during school hours, it would have resulted in a major tragedy. Police said that the authorities have started clearing the debris with JCB machines.

Locals have criticized the authorities for running the nursery school in a dilapidated building, posing a grave danger to the children.m Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad, reacting to the incident, explained that the authorities have already identified old buildings in the constituency. “Including the one which collapsed, three school buildings will be constructed. A tender has already been floated, and a new building will be built soon,” he stated.