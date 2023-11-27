Live
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
Just In
Narrow escape for kids as nursery school building collapses few hours before classes begin in B’luru
A major tragedy was averted after the building of a nursery school run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru, collapsed before classes began on Monday. As many as 90 children were enrolled in this English medium nursery school, located on Cooks Road near Shivajinagar locality.
Bengaluru : A major tragedy was averted after the building of a nursery school run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru, collapsed before classes began on Monday. As many as 90 children were enrolled in this English medium nursery school, located on Cooks Road near Shivajinagar locality.
Every day, 70-80 nursery children attend school, and if the building had collapsed during school hours, it would have resulted in a major tragedy. Police said that the authorities have started clearing the debris with JCB machines.
Locals have criticized the authorities for running the nursery school in a dilapidated building, posing a grave danger to the children.m Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad, reacting to the incident, explained that the authorities have already identified old buildings in the constituency. “Including the one which collapsed, three school buildings will be constructed. A tender has already been floated, and a new building will be built soon,” he stated.