Tejasvi Surya Opposes Namma Metro Extension to Tumakuru, Advocates for Intra-City Focus

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has strongly expressed his dissent with the plan to extend the Namma Metro to Tumakuru. He mentioned that the state government should instead focus on improving Bengaluru's metro system within the city.

Surya expressed his opinion on X (formerly Twitter), calling the idea to extend the metro to Tumakuru “a stupid idea.” He argued that the government should prioritize finishing the incomplete metro lines within Bengaluru and work on densifying the existing metro network. He stated that metro should focus on improving intra-city connectivity and suggested that Tumakuru be connected with Rapid Rail Transit Systems (RRTS) or suburban trains instead.

His comments came after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) submitted a report to the state government about extending the Green Line from Madavara to Tumakuru. If approved, the proposed 59.6 km corridor would be the first-ever intercity metro line for Namma Metro.

The feasibility report, prepared by Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd. from Hyderabad, examines both the technical and financial aspects of the proposal. The company was awarded a contract worth ₹1.25 crore on June 29, 2024, to study the potential of building the corridor along the Tumakuru Road stretch under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed extension would have 26 stations and connect key locations, including Makali, Dasanapura, Nelamangala, and Tumakuru Bus Stand, among others. The idea to extend the metro to Tumakuru comes in response to demands from local residents and political leaders, including Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara. Supporters of the plan argue that Tumakuru is growing rapidly as a satellite city and needs better transport links to Bengaluru.

Tumakuru is located about 70 km northwest of Bengaluru, it has commuters who rely on buses and suburban trains for transportation. The metro extension turns into reality, Tumakuru commuters can cut down their travel time.

However, critics like Tejasvi Surya believe that the metro’s main purpose is to improve mobility within Bengaluru itself. They warn that focusing on intercity corridors may delay essential infrastructure projects inside the city. Surya suggests upgrading the suburban railway system or using RRTS to connect Tumakuru with Bengaluru, rather than