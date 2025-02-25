Adani Group Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Investment in Assam to Boost Infrastructure

Guwahati: The Adani Group has announced a massive Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, marking one of the largest-ever commitments by a business conglomerate in the state.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani highlighted that the investment will cover key sectors, including airports, aerocities, city gas distribution, power transmission, cement, and road projects. This initiative is expected to significantly boost infrastructure development and employment opportunities in the region.

Adani emphasised Assam’s transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Assam is on a path to greatness, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to walk this path alongside you. This is our commitment, this is our vision, and this is the promise we make today — to you, to Assam, and to the future we will build together,” he stated.

The Adani Group’s investment aligns with Assam’s growing role as a key player in India’s Act East Policy, enhancing connectivity and trade with Southeast Asian nations. Adani also praised the Chief Minister’s initiatives in social welfare, manufacturing, and infrastructure, calling them vital components of the state’s progress.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit 2025 in Guwahati has brought together global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, aiming to unlock the state’s economic potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, and technology. Adani recalled how Prime Minister Modi’s initiative to launch the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit two decades ago had ignited a national movement, inspiring states across India to adopt investment-driven economic transformation.

At the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ design of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. Inspired by Assam’s rich natural heritage, the design symbolises biodiversity, strength, and sustainability.

Currently under construction, the NITB will have the capacity to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), making it the first airport terminal of its kind in Northeast India. The terminal is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2025, further enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.