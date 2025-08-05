Aditya Infotech Share Price: CP PLUS Maker Lists at 50% Premium, ₹22,000 Profit Per Lot

Aditya Infotech is the company that makes CP PLUS CCTV cameras. Its shares started trading on the stock market on August 5, 2025. The IPO price was ₹675 per share. On the first day, the share opened at ₹1,015 on NSE and ₹1,018 on BSE, giving more than 50% profit.

People who got IPO shares made good money. One lot had 22 shares. At the opening price, each lot gave up to ₹22,330 profit. Many sold their shares early to take the profit.

The IPO got very high demand. It was subscribed 100.69 times. Big investors booked 133.21 times, NIIs booked 72 times, and normal investors booked 50.87 times. This shows that many people trust the company.

The IPO size was ₹1,300 crore. ₹500 crore was for new shares and ₹800 crore was for shares sold by old owners. The company will use the money to pay back loans and for other business needs. Before the IPO, it got ₹582 crore from big investors like SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs.