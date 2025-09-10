  • Menu
Airbnb adds Rs 113 bn to India’s GDP, supports 1.11 L jobs

New research findings by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Airbnb

Hospitality major Airbnb contributed Rs113 billion to India’s economy in 2024, helping support 111,000 jobs while contributing Rs24 billion in wage income, according to a new report. New research by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Airbnb, shows that the platform made a significant contribution to India’s economy in 2024.

Airbnb-supported tourism helped support approximately 38,000 jobs in transport and storage, 19,600 in food and beverage services, 16,800 in wholesale and retail trade, and 10,700 in manufacturing. Last year, domestic travellers comprised around 91 per cent of Airbnb guests in India, a notable rise from approximately 79 per cent in 2019.

According to the report, this was fuelled by a surge in domestic travel, corresponding to stronger demand from younger Indian Airbnb guests, and positioned India as one of Airbnb’s fastest growing markets.

Among international guests, the largest inbound sources were the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. In 2024, Airbnb guest spending in India reached Rs112 billion, which includes both accommodation and non accommodation expenses. The report further mentioned that Airbnb’s footprint accounted for 0.5 per cent of India’s travel and tourism GDP in 2024.

