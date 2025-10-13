Live
Airtel Payments Bank partners with Hitachi Payment Services to deploy end-to-end Soundbox solution
Airtel Payments Bank announced its partnership with Hitachi Payment Services, a leading end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider, to accelerate digital payment adoption through the deployment of an end-to-end Soundbox solution across India.
The partnership will accelerate the adoption of digital payments by expanding merchant acceptance and enable millions of customers to transact securely and digitally. The Bank aims to empower merchants across India with a reliable and secure technology platform, while supporting the complete merchant lifecycle from onboarding and training to device deployment, payment processing, real-time analytics and settlements. The Soundbox device launched in partnership with Hitachi Payment Services not only provides multilingual payment alerts but also acts as a dynamic channel for merchant promotions, helping businesses communicate offers more effectively.
Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with Hitachi Payment Services for the Soundbox solution. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring greater ease and convenience to both merchants and customers by simplifying digital payments and offering real-time audio confirmation of the payment received. The Soundbox will empower small and medium businesses to accept digital payments seamlessly and securely, while enabling merchants to operate more efficiently and confidently.”
Anuj Khosla, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, added, “We are proud to partner with Airtel Payments Bank to deliver an end-to-end Soundbox solution. By combining our expertise in digital payments with the strong merchant network of Airtel Payments Bank, we are together enabling merchants across urban and rural India to experience the distinct benefits of innovative digital payment technology. Our comprehensive offering instils trust, enhances efficiency, and fosters growth for merchants in an increasingly digital-first world.”
Airtel Payments Bank launched Soundbox earlier in 2024 for its merchant partners. To meet growing demand, the Bank has now partnered with Hitachi Payment Services for Soundbox deployment, while continuing to collaborate with its existing partners.