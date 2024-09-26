AWS to back govt digital services in India

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited on Wednesday announced that the National Health Authority (NHA), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA) are adopting AWS technology to build innovative, scalable, and secure solutions to drive India's digital transformation journey.

The NHA is building on AWS to transform healthcare at population-scale and establish an open digital health ecosystem in India. It aims to build integrated digital health infrastructure in India for 1.4 billion citizens and provide health coverage to more than 550 million citizens through the Government of India’s flagship schemes—Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).