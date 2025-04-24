Axis Bank’s Q4 profit falls 1.63 pc; declining margins, rising costs weigh on performance

Mumbai: Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 1.63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) to Rs 7,489.71 crore from Rs 7,613.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

While the bank’s interest income rose 7.35 per cent to Rs 32,452.32 crore, its expenses also went up by 7.05 per cent to Rs 28,512.99 crore. This rise in costs weighed on its overall profitability.

One of the key areas of concern in the results was the net interest margin (NIM), which dropped to 3.97 per cent from 4.06 per cent a year ago -- a decline of 9 basis points.

This fall in margins came despite a 6 per cent rise in net interest income (NII), which stood at Rs 13,811 crore for the quarter.

Along with the earnings, Axis Bank also announced a fundraising plan worth Rs 55,000 crore. Of this, Rs 35,000 crore will be raised through various debt instruments such as long-term bonds and masala bonds.

The remaining Rs 20,000 crore will be raised via equity or related securities. The bank’s board also decided to increase the borrowing limit to Rs 3 lakh crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share for FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Axis Bank’s return on equity (ROE) stood at 16.02 per cent, with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.17 and a price-to-book value of 2.27.

The earnings per share (EPS) were reported at Rs 85.19, as per the company’s filings. Even though the stock closed marginally higher at Rs 1,207.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday, investors remained cautious after the quarterly performance.

"While the stock has gained 12.62 per cent so far this year, the earnings miss and declining margins could weigh on future sentiment," reports said.

As of March 2025, promoters held an 8.18 per cent stake in the bank.



