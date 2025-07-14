Bentley Innovation Day—Taking Place in Hyderabad—Will Showcase the Latest Innovations Needed to Transform India’s Infrastructure

India is in the midst of an infrastructure transformation — from smart cities and high-speed rail to digital water systems and resilient energy networks. On 17 July, at The Leela Hotel, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, will host an Innovation Day in Hyderabad, bringing together government, industry, and technology leaders to explore cutting-edge software solutions, like digital twins and geotechnical intelligence, that are driving meaningful progress across India’s infrastructure sectors.

Attendees can expect insightful talks from industry leaders, live demonstrations of digital twin applications, and in-depth sessions on how digital delivery, digital twins, and geotechnical engineering solutions are revolutionizing how infrastructure projects are designed, built, and operated. This event will showcase the importance of bridging the digital and physical worlds to help organizations improve project efficiency, cut costs, understand the stability of their infrastructure’s foundation, and learn new methods to future-proof their assets.

This year’s event will also delve into India’s evolving vision for transportation and water infrastructure. Discussions will centre around the role of digital twins to address current challenges these sectors face, and how best to optimize project lifecycles for future delivery needs. Case studies to be discussed include:

· The NHAI project: which uses a digital twin platform for highway project management, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved transparency.

· The Orange City Water project: which uses a digital twin to manage Nagpur’s water network, integrating SCADA and GIS for real-time analytics, leak detection, and optimized operations.

The event will also serve as a networking hub, bringing together industry professionals eager to collaborate, share ideas, and shape the future of infrastructure together. Bentley invites industry leaders to participate in the event and collaborate on forward-looking strategies around infrastructure planning and execution, aimed at advancing community development and strengthening business outcomes.

