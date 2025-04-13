Buoyed by rising demand, the hospitality sector is India’s great new hope

The country is growing in importance as a domestic hotel market, an inbound market, a destination for global brands, and now an important outbound travel market.

In the last few months we have seen new Indian hotel brands, new stock exchange indices formulated to spur investment and recognition and quite a number of hotel firms undertaking initial public offerings and stock-exchange listing as the hospitality market matures.

The Indian hospitality industry is poised for continued growth this year, driven by robust domestic travel, a rebound in foreign tourism, and the expansion of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment, with a projected 7-9 per cent revenue growth.

The year has begun on a strong note for the hotel sector, with occupancy rising by 2-4 percentage points year-on-year (y-o-y) in January.

The Average Room Rates (ARR) also continued their upward momentum, registering a 10-12 per cent y-o-y growth, reaching ₹9,100-9,300. These increases have resulted in RevPARs also increasing by 15-17 per cent, reaching ₹ 6,006-6,324, reflecting sustained demand and pricing power.

January showed steady occupancy growth across most major markets, led by New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, while Hyderabad and Chandigarh saw minor declines. The ARR saw a general increase across most key markets, with Mumbai leading the growth with a significant year-on-year (y-o-y) rise.

For any hotelier or investor eyeing the Indian market, there’s that tingling sensation: a landscape brimming with untapped potential. As we stand at the crossroads of tradition and innovation in 2025, India’s hospitality industry is not just growing—it’s redefining the very essence of global travel and connection.

The Indian hospitality industry is on track to hit its highest Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) in a decade by FY2025, with even more impressive growth expected in FY2026. We’re talking about occupancy rates soaring to 72-74 per cent by FY2026, with premium hotels’ ARRs set to climb to ₹8,000-8,400. In simple terms, hotels aren’t just filling more rooms—they’re charging a premium for them, and guests are more than willing to pay.

The branded segment, which includes big names like Marriott, IHCL, and Lemon Tree, currently boasts about 166,000 rooms. This number is expected to grow by a whopping 55,000 rooms over the next five years.

Sounds impressive, right? Well, hold onto your hats, because even with this growth, demand is outpacing supply. That’s the driving force behind those climbing room rates and RevPAR we mentioned earlier.

India’s rich tapestry of culture and religion is drawing more and more domestic travelers. From the sun-soaked beaches of Goa to the spiritual heartlands of Varanasi, Indians are rediscovering their backyard.

As India’s economy continues its upward trajectory, business-related travel is booming. Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi are becoming hotspots for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). With 17 new airports added since 2020, exploring India has never been easier for both domestic and international tourists.

While the metros have always been the go-to for hoteliers, 2025 is seeing a shift.

Let’s take a tour of where the real action is-National Capital Region (NCR): Still a powerhouse, but with a twist. We’re seeing a blend of business hotels and leisure resorts catering to the weekend getaway crowd.

Kerala’s luxury resorts: God’s Own Country is doubling down on luxury. Eco-friendly resorts offering Ayurvedic treatments are the new gold standard in wellness tourism.