Dussehra Travel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expected to Witness a 62% Surge in Bus Seat Bookings, Projects redBus

As the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gear up for the Dussehra festivities, redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has projected a 62% increase in bus seat bookings. This increase is as per projections on redBus platform, comparing Dussehra period (October 10-14) to non-festive period (September 26-30).

The surge is anticipated during the festival period from October 10th to 14th, 2024, with moretravelers opting for road transport to celebrate with loved ones or explore popular destinations. This growth reflects the continued rise in demand for bus travel across the state, with both regional and interstate routes seeing increased bookings.

Key Projections: (as per bookings seen on the redBus platform till date)

Interstate vs. Intrastate Travel:

- Interstate Travel: Around 84% of total bookings are for interstate routes, with key destinations including:

§ Hyderabad-Bangalore

§ Vijayawada-Bangalore

Nellore-Bangalore

- Intra-region Travel: 16% of total bookings are for routes within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, with popular routes including:

§ Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad

§ Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada

§ Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam

§ Khammam-Hyderabad

§ Hyderabad-Khammam

Bus Type Preferences: AC Buses: There is an even split, with air-conditioned buses accounting for 50% of total bookings, with non-air-conditioned buses making up the remaining 50%.

· Top Boarding Points in Hyderabad include:

§ Kukatpally

§ Miyapur

§ SR Nagar

§ Ameerpet

These trends highlight the state's evolving travel patterns during Dussehra, with a majority of travelers opting for convenient road travel to connect with family or explore nearby destinations. The projected increase in bus bookings is a clear indication of how road transportation is a preferred option for Durga Puja celebrations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.