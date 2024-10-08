Live
- Watch The Viral Video Of Durga Puja Celebrated For The First Time At Times Square, New York
- UDF Moves Adjournment Motion Over Senior Police Officer's Alleged Meeting With RSS Leaders
- National Conference holds upper hand in J&K alliance as Congress performance below par
- BJP won nearly 2/3 seats it contested in J&K: Assam CM
- Grand Bathukamma Celebrations at Rachakonda Commissionerate: Women Police Empowered with New Facilities
- Congress says, restoration of JK statehood top priority
- Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli
- Vestige Marketing Launches Two New Innovative Products Under Vestige Prime Absorvit
- PM Modi compliments NC for its victory in J&K polls
- LG Electronics celebrates festive spirit with "India ka celebration" campaign winners in Hyderabad
Just In
Dussehra Travel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expected to Witness a 62% Surge in Bus Seat Bookings, Projects redBus
As the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gear up for the Dussehra festivities, redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has projected a 62% increase in bus seat bookings.
As the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gear up for the Dussehra festivities, redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has projected a 62% increase in bus seat bookings. This increase is as per projections on redBus platform, comparing Dussehra period (October 10-14) to non-festive period (September 26-30).
The surge is anticipated during the festival period from October 10th to 14th, 2024, with moretravelers opting for road transport to celebrate with loved ones or explore popular destinations. This growth reflects the continued rise in demand for bus travel across the state, with both regional and interstate routes seeing increased bookings.
Key Projections: (as per bookings seen on the redBus platform till date)
Interstate vs. Intrastate Travel:
- Interstate Travel: Around 84% of total bookings are for interstate routes, with key destinations including:
§ Hyderabad-Bangalore
§ Vijayawada-Bangalore
Nellore-Bangalore
- Intra-region Travel: 16% of total bookings are for routes within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, with popular routes including:
§ Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad
§ Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada
§ Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam
§ Khammam-Hyderabad
§ Hyderabad-Khammam
Bus Type Preferences: AC Buses: There is an even split, with air-conditioned buses accounting for 50% of total bookings, with non-air-conditioned buses making up the remaining 50%.
· Top Boarding Points in Hyderabad include:
§ Kukatpally
§ Miyapur
§ SR Nagar
§ Ameerpet
These trends highlight the state's evolving travel patterns during Dussehra, with a majority of travelers opting for convenient road travel to connect with family or explore nearby destinations. The projected increase in bus bookings is a clear indication of how road transportation is a preferred option for Durga Puja celebrations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.