Epiroc breaks ground on new production and R&D facility in India

Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today broke ground on a new production and R&D facility in Nashik, India. The new facility is part of Epiroc’s commitment to support customers in India and globally with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen safety and productivity.

The new site will develop, innovate and produce underground and surface equipment for mining and construction customers. The facility will include buildings for production and prototyping, an R&D lab, offices, and an outdoor equipment test track. It is expected to start operations in the third quarter 2026, with phased developments in coming years. The facility will total around 175 000 m2.

“The new facility in Nashik is a key step in further expanding our presence in the growing and very important Indian market, and it will also support our customers globally,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO.

Epiroc has production and innovation facilities in several Indian locations, including Nashik, and has around 1 750 employees in the country, including a large and growing R&D organization. In April this year, Epiroc inaugurated an expanded manufacturing facility for rock drilling tools in Hyderabad, and last year it opened a new innovation and technology center in the same city.

The new site in Nashik will create local employment opportunities, adding approximately 200 new direct positions to Epiroc’s current workforce of around 280 in Nashik.

“We are excited about this further expansion in India, where we see significant growth potential,” says Arunkumar Govindarajan, President Epiroc India. “We look forward to continuing to be the productivity and sustainability partner for our local and global customers through this investment. The new facility also supports our ‘Make in India’ initiatives.”