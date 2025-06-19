Exclude gold from core inflation index: Crisil

New Delhi: A Crisil report on Wednesday suggested that similar to food and fuel categories, which are excluded from the core inflation index, gold too may be kept out while assessing the true impact of domestic demand pressures on prices, particularly during periods of high global economic uncertainty when gold prices tend to spike.

The report found that inflation in gold, despite a lighter weight (2.3 per cent) than other items in the core inflation index, contributed 17 per cent of the rise in core inflation over the 12 months ending May 2025.“During fiscal 2025, gold inflation climbed to 24.7 per cent on average against 15.1 per cent in fiscal 2024, while the other categories that bucked the trend recorded a combined inflation rate of only 2.4 per cent,” the report argued.