Final Call for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Your Idea Could Be the Next Big Solution

Across cities and classrooms, from the heart of New Delhi to the bylanes of Kolhapur, thousands of students have stepped forward with one bold belief — “I can solve for tomorrow.” Now, as the last leg of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow roadshows draws to a close, the countdown begins for India’s young changemakers to turn their ideas into action.

June 30 is the final day to apply for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow — a national innovation competition for 14-22-year-olds that has already ignited a movement across the country. Launched on April 29, 2025, the programme empowers students across India with design thinking tools, mentorship from Samsung and IIT Delhi experts, investor connects, prototyping support, and a chance to win INR 1 crore.

But more than the prize, what truly defines this programme is purpose.

Over the past weeks, open houses and roadshows have brought together students with extraordinary vision. In Delhi-NCR, students dreamt up mental health apps and AI-driven solutions for pollution. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, ideas around sustainable packaging, heritage revival, and inclusive education found a stage. In every city, one message rang clear — young India is ready to build real-world solutions for real-world problems.

Now, it’s your turn.

If you’ve ever looked at something broken in the world and thought, “Why isn’t anyone fixing this?” — maybe the answer is: because you’re the one meant to.

Whether you want to help farmers with smarter irrigation, build a safer space for teenagers online, or make your city more accessible — your idea belongs here.

Ishita, a student from Ghaziabad, shared, “This was the first time someone asked me what problem I wanted to solve. That changed everything.”

Aakash, a student from Pune, added, “I stopped waiting for the ‘right time’ and started building. Solve for Tomorrow made me believe my idea mattered.”

Their stories are just the beginning. Yours could be next.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is not about being a genius coder or a tech expert — it’s about empathy, curiosity, and the courage to try. It’s for students who dream of a cleaner city, safer roads, healthier communities, and a future where no voice is left unheard.

And if you’re reading this, maybe it’s for you.

Apply Today

This is your last chance to turn your idea into impact.

[Insert Apply Now Link]

Let’s build the future — one bold idea at a time.

Let’s Solve for Tomorrow.