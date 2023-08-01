Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
Fiscal deficit at 25% of FY24 target in Q1
New Delhi: The Centre’s fiscal deficit at the end of the first quarter touched 25.3 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on...
New Delhi: The Centre’s fiscal deficit at the end of the first quarter touched 25.3 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, the gap between expenditure and revenue, was Rs4,51,370 crore as of end-June, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
The deficit stood at 21.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23. In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.
Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the first three months of 2023-24, CGA said the net tax revenue was Rs4,33,620 crore or 18.6 per cent of the BE for the current fiscal. The net tax revenue collection was 26.1 per cent at end-June 2022.